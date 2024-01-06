JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Shares Down 1.3%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$40.60 and last traded at C$40.80. Approximately 15,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,535% from the average daily volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.33.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.44.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

