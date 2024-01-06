Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,347,208 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

About Jubilee Metals Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.63. The stock has a market cap of £174.81 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.55.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.