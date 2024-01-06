Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,347,208 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
