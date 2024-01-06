K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 212,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 338,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.05.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

