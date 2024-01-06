KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 17,605 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,110,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,146,099.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.