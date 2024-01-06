Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Dover by 52.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. 877,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

