Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 342,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,627. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

