Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $106.02. 2,411,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

