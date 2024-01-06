Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.50. 701,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

