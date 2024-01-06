Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $260,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teleflex by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.46. 227,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,419. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

