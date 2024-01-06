Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 20,726 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. 30,030,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,629,516. The firm has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

