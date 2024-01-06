Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,245 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 3.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 16,496,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,596,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

