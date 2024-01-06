Kennedy Investment Group Sells 673 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kennedy Investment Group decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 979,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.