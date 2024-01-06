Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $10.51. Keppel shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1,147 shares.

Keppel Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2322 per share. This represents a yield of 41.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

