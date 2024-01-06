KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.36.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.