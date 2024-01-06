KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.39. The company had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
