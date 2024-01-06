KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,255. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.