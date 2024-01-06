KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. 2,076,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,550. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.