KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 4.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $103.79. 1,216,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,313. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

