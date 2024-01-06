KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

