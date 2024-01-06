KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $544,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $212,464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CGI by 583.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. 62,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,495. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $109.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

