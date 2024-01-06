Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.48

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $14.50. Kirin shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 29,213 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kirin in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kirin
Kirin Stock Up 0.1 %
Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kirin
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kirin
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.