Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.48

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $14.50. Kirin shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 29,213 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kirin in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

