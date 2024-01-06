Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 10,519 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 290,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

