Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $62.59 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.