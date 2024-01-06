Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,146,000 after purchasing an additional 320,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

