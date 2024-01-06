Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.