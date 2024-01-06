Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,943,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

