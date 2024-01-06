KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,288,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 58,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

CTAS stock opened at $577.26 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

