KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $282.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

