KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
