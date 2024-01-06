KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.