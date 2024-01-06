KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 819,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
