KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

