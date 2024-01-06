KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.69 and a 52 week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

