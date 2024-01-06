KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

