KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $462.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

