Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Shares Down 2.8%

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.02 and last traded at C$25.02. 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.75.
Konami Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.57.
About Konami Group
Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.
