Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kornit Digital worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,456,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,873,000 after buying an additional 207,882 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,378,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,585,000 after buying an additional 242,844 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,915,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,272,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 237,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,683. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

