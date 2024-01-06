Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,370 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 153.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 632,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,765 shares of company stock worth $27,384,320. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

