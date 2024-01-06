Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

