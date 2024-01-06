Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 309,918 shares traded.
Kromek Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About Kromek Group
Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.
