KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Up 4.6%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.19 and last traded at 0.18. 960,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,374,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KULR shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on KULR Technology Group from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark started coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.05. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 392.55% and a negative net margin of 246.61%. The firm had revenue of 3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

