Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $14.58. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 122,819 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.