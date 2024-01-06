Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $732.40. 818,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $714.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $420.36 and a twelve month high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

