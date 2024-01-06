Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

