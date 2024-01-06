LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Down 0.2%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.52. 7,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 7,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYLD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

