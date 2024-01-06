LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Down 0.2%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.52. 7,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 7,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.
