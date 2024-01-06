Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lear by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lear by 95.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 118.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

