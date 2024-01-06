Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

