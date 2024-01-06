Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.32

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.32 and traded as high as C$19.50. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.33, with a volume of 10,052 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of C$661.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leon’s Furniture

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$92,909.50. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

See Also

