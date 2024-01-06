Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.61. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 66,724 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -45.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

