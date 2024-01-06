LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.98

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.67. LifeVantage shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 15,682 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.76.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares in the company, valued at $328,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 135.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

